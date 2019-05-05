Chinese Financial Markets to Reopen to Specter of Higher Tariffs

(Bloomberg) -- Already-fragile Chinese financial markets will come under pressure as they resume trading for the first time since Tuesday after President Donald Trump threatened to ramp up tariffs on the nation’s goods.

The yuan tumbled the most since August in offshore trade after Trump issued a pair of tweets on Sunday saying he’s not satisfied with the pace of progress and that the duties would increase Friday. Trump also raised the possibility of imposing a 25 percent tariff on another $325 billion in imports from China not currently covered. U.S. equity index futures sank.

The news “distracts the market’s focus from a nascent economic recovery to short term volatility. Risk assets will be under pressure for now," said Hao Hong, chief strategist at Bocom International Holdings Co. “Because both parties want a deal, I continue to believe that the long-term uptrend trumps short-term volatility. "

If Chinese equities see significant selling pressure, authorities are likely to intervene to support the market, Hong said.

Optimism that China and the U.S. would reach a deal on trade helped make Shanghai equities the hottest in the world earlier this year, although lackluster corporate earnings and concern Beijing is easing back on stimulus dragged the Shanghai Composite Index down nearly 6 percent from its April high. The benchmark has also failed to hold above a number of key support levels as popular trades unraveled.

The yuan was down 0.72 percent to 6.7839 per dollar at 7:49 a.m. Hong Kong time, after touching its lowest level since mid-February.

Trump previously delayed increasing tariffs on $200 billion in goods to 25 percent from 10 percent after agreeing to a Dec. 1 truce with Chinese President Xi Jinping to give their negotiators time to work out a comprehensive agreement.

“The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate,” Trump said in his tweet. “No!”

It’s also a busy week on the economic front in China, with manufacturing, trade and inflation data for April all scheduled. While recent readings showed signs of stability, they’ve brought volatility to bonds as traders assessed whether an improving economy is bad news for stimulus.

(Updates with quote in third paragraph.)

To contact the reporters on this story: Kana Nishizawa in Hong Kong at knishizawa5@bloomberg.net;Cindy Wang in Taipei at hwang61@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sofia Horta e Costa at shortaecosta@bloomberg.net, Will Davies, Richard Frost

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.