(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese flight that plunged more than 5,500 meters (18,040 feet) inside two minutes has landed safely, according to a report from state-owned media.

A Shenzhen Airlines Co. flight dived to 3,733 meters from 9,297 meters within two minutes, about 25 minutes after taking off, according to the report by state broadcaster CCTV. The plane had taken off from Shenzhen, a city bordering Hong Kong, and was headed to Xi’an in northwest China.

The flight returned to Shenzhen at 9:13 a.m. Beijing time due to unspecified mechanical problems and all the passengers and cabin crew left the aircraft safely, according to a statement from Shenzhen Airlines. The cause of the incident is still under investigation, the airline said.

