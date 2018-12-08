(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng summoned Canada’s ambassador to China, John McCallum, in protest over the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co. Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, China Daily reported.

China urged Canada to release Meng immediately or face grave consequences, Daily China said on Saturday, citing a Foreign Ministry statement.

Meng was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1 on the orders of U.S. authorities for allegedly violating American sanctions on selling technology to Iran.

