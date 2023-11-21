(Bloomberg) -- Chinese police have arrested DouYu International Holdings Ltd.’s founder Chen Shaojie on unspecified charges, the latest in a series of unexplained executive detentions that have chilled the country’s giant private sector.

Police from the southwestern city of Chengdu detained the game-streaming tycoon on or around Nov. 16, Douyu disclosed in a statement Tuesday, revealing his plight weeks after reports surfaced the chairman had gone missing. Regulators had begun a probe into pornography and gambling on Douyu’s platform earlier, the Financial Times reported this month. The company’s shares dived more than 7% in pre-market trading in New York.

Beijing periodically cracks down on internet content, part of a broader campaign to stamp out dissent and maintain its grip on a medium it deems potentially dangerous to its hold on power. Chen’s company operates one of the country’s largest streaming video services, often compared with Amazon.com Inc.’s Twitch because of its focus on gaming.

DouYu in 2021 was poised to merge with rival Huya Inc. in a deal brokered by backer Tencent Holdings Ltd., before regulators nixed the deal at the height of a broader crackdown on the excessive power of data-rich internet companies.

DouYu was notified of Chen’s arrest on Monday but hasn’t received official notice of the reasons behind his detention, the company said in its brief statement. Douyu is operating normally but is working on unspecified contingency, it added.

Beijing for years has taken custody of high-level figures with little explanation, though many such cases involved alleged graft and sensitive industries. This year, the sudden disappearance of China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. chairman and founder Bao Fan in an unspecified investigation sent shockwaves through the country’s financial services industry.

Read More: China Renaissance Says Bao Fan Is Still Cooperating With Probe

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.