(Bloomberg) -- A gauge tracking Chinese growth stocks jumped, boosted by a rally in shares related to the battery and renewable energy sectors.

The tech-heavy ChiNext Index entered a technical bull market after a 4.6% gain on Monday took its advance from a February low to more than 20%. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Eve Energy Co. and Sungrow Power Supply Co. boosted the index’s move.

The rise comes as investors search for policy beneficiaries of China’s vaguely-worded plan unveiled at the National’s People’s Congress to foster new growth engines. It also signals investors’ renewed interest in the beaten-down new energy sector.

The sector struggled with over-supply and pricing competition in the past year, but the tide may be turning. CATL, the world’s largest battery maker, is set to benefit from better efficiency and an end to price competition, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.

“CATL’s share price has been on the slump for a long-time and valuation has gotten very low,” said Xin-Yao Ng, a director of investment at abrdn. The stock is “looking cheap to us for an eventual China battery cycle recovery.”

