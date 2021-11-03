(Bloomberg) -- Element Fresh, a Shanghai-based chain that serves healthy foods such as salads and juices, is exploring strategic options including a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

Deliberations are at an early stage as the closely-held firm’s owners are currently gauging the interest of potential buyers, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. A sale could fetch a few hundred million dollars, they said.

SAIF Partners is an investor in Element Fresh, according to the private equity firm’s website.No final decision has been made and the owners could decide against a sale, the people said. A representative for Element Fresh couldn’t immediately comment.

Founded in 2002, Element Fresh offers gourmet salads, sandwiches and smoothies among other dishes, according to the company’s website.

Bloomberg News reported last month that nutritious food chain Wagas, which has more than 160 outlets across China, is considering a sale that could value the Shanghai-based business between $500 million and $600 million.

