(Bloomberg) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd. jumped 41% before paring gains in its US market debut on Friday, snapping a lull in listings from China and becoming the latest reopening stock to be lifted by Beijing’s decision to relax some Covid restrictions.

The Shanghai-based hotel chain operator went public at $11 a share, raising $52 million, and opened at $15.50. It was the biggest by a US IPO since AMTD Digital Inc. in July, according to Bloomberg data that excludes deals smaller than $50 million, and the sixth time this year that a US IPO from China or Hong Kong has popped by at least 40% in its first trade. Shares finished the session at $12.88, 17% above the offering price.

Atour runs 834 hotels across 151 cities in China as of the end of June, according to its filing. Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., China International Capital Corp. and China Merchants Bank International were the bookrunners for the offering.

The debut rally came as China eased quarantine rules and ended flight bans, giving a shot in the arm to the nation’s travel-related stocks. Domestic peer H World Group Ltd and online travel agency Trip.com Group Ltd also soared more than 8% each in US trading.

Atour is the first US initial public offering from a China- or Hong Kong-based issuer since Aug. 29, according to Bloomberg data. Nasdaq stepped up scrutiny of IPOs by small-cap companies after a series of outsized gains by new listings that quickly evaporated and asked for more specifics related to share allocations, as Bloomberg news reported.

The IPO also follows improving sentiment that the world’s two largest economies can resolve a long-standing audit dispute. Earlier this month, US audit officials completed their first on-site inspection round of Chinese companies ahead of schedule, a sign of progress in the closely watched process to prevent delisting hundreds of China stocks from American exchanges.

Atour sought to raise about $305 million last year but postponed the plans amid China’s crackdown on overseas listings. Since then, the slowdown has continued, with only 15 firms from China and Hong Kong, including three blank-check firms, listing on American exchanges in 2022, down from 53 at the same point in 2021, Bloomberg data show.

