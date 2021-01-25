(Bloomberg) -- Indian and Chinese soldiers have clashed along their contested Himalayan border in the first outbreak of violence in seven months, even as senior military commanders from both sides met in an attempt resolve the ongoing standoff.

Several soldiers from both sides were injured in the fresh outbreak of violence along the border that runs through the northeastern state of Sikkim, ANI reported.

The Indian Army confirmed there was was a “minor face-off” at Nakula area of North Sikkim on Jan. 20 that was resolved by local commanders.

Both sides moved thousands of soldiers, tanks, artillery to the disputed border after clashes in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh last May that left at least 20 Indian soldiers and unknown number of Chinese troops dead.

India and China share a 3,488 kilometer (2,167 mile) disputed and unmarked boundary, known as the Line of Actual Control.

