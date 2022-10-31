Chinese Insurer Is in Talks to Sell Four Seasons Jackson Hole to Host Hotels

(Bloomberg) -- Dajia Insurance Group Co., which took over most of the operations of China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co., is in exclusive talks to sell its Four Seasons hotel in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.

The transaction value couldn’t immediately be determined. The deal could be announced as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the process, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. Host Hotels & Resorts is scheduled to report earnings after the market closes Wednesday.

Dajia began exploring a sale of a trio of luxury US hotels earlier this year, Bloomberg reported. The hotels were part of a portfolio that Anbang agreed to sell in 2019 as part of a deal that ultimately fell through as the pandemic struck. Dajia took over the properties when the Chinese government restructured Anbang.

A representative for Host declined to comment. A Dajia spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

