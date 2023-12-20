(Bloomberg) -- At least two state-backed Chinese insurers that lent to China Vanke Co. agreed to give the developer breathing room on some of their private debt, after they talked to the country’s top financial regulator, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move came after talks with the National Administration of Financial Regulation about Vanke’s private debt obligations earlier this month, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is confidential. The discussions underscore how policymakers are intensifying support for the developer that had been considered one of the best managed in the country.

The insurers decided to give up their right for an early repayment on so-called non-standard debt, said the people. It’s not clear what Vanke’s borrowings from the insurers are. The developer had 321 billion yuan ($45 billion) in interest-bearing debt as of June 2023.

The National Administration of Financial Regulation didn’t reply to a request seeking comment Tuesday.

Vanke didn’t immediately reply when reached for a comment Wednesday.

Unlike its other large competitors, Country Garden Holdings Co. and China Evergrande Group, Vanke has yet to default and is considered a bellwether for the government’s appetite for supporting state-backed developers.

In a November meeting with Vanke creditors, Shenzhen’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Management Commission expressed confidence in the developer.

Vanke, whose largest shareholder is Shenzhen Metro Group Co., was one of the top sellers of apartments and other properties in China. But like its peers, the company has faced concerns about its debt obligations as real estate prices and demand plummeted in the country.

--With assistance from Emma Dong and Zhang Dingmin.

