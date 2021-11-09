(Bloomberg) -- China’s higher-quality dollar bonds are suffering their worst selloff in about seven months as property woes spill into the broader credit market.

Spreads on investment-grade notes from the nation’s issuers widened about 8 to 10 basis points Tuesday, traders said.

That would be the biggest daily expansion since April, according to a Bloomberg index. It leaves them set for a blowout of some 27 basis points over four straight days in the sharpest such spike since that time also, after widening about 7 basis points Monday.

The moves underscore risks of contagion from debt crises in China’s property sector, which has been grappling with a clampdown on excessive leverage and liquidity woes at real estate giant China Evergrande Group. The fallout had until recent days been largely contained to junk-rated developers. But investors have since grown increasingly concerned about the impact on larger property firms and the broader economy.

The selloff has moved well beyond China’s higher-quality property names. Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s dollar bond spreads widened 12 basis point to 137 basis points Tuesday, set for the biggest jump since July. Financial issuers are also slumping, with the yield premium on a Bank of Communication Hong Kong note widening about 10 basis points.

The recent pain in Chinese investment-grade bonds has already left spreads on the securities at their widest over respective Treasury notes in at least five months, the Bloomberg index shows. Real estate makes up 10% of the index, the second largest weighting after financial services firms.

(Upates with fifth and sixth paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.