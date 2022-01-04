(Bloomberg) -- Sport Republic, an investment firm backed by Serbian businessman Dragan Solak, has taken over Southampton Football Club from Chinese owner Gao Jisheng.

The group has completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in the team from Gao, it said in a statement Tuesday. The new owners will work in partnership with Southampton’s minority shareholder, Katharina Liebherr, according to the statement.

Sport Republic was founded by Henrik Kraft, who spent 10 years at private equity firm KKR & Co., and Rasmus Ankersen, who most recently helped oversee Brentford Football Club’s return to the U.K.’s elite Premier League for the first time in more than 70 years. The deal ends a period of disquiet for Southampton amid uncertainty over whether Gao would sell out of the U.K. soccer team.

“Over the last few years, together with the shareholders of our club, we have searched for the right partner to take the club forward,” Martin Semmens, Southampton FC’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.

