(Bloomberg) -- Chinese investors have paused in their pursuit of Hong Kong stocks.

They sold a net HK$175 million ($22 million) of the city’s shares on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That followed purchases of $10.2 billion over the previous 37 sessions, the longest streak since late 2017.

Mainland traders had been attracted by cheap valuations as the benchmark Hang Seng Index traded near its lowest price to book multiple since late 2016. Meantime, China stocks command a 30% premium over their Hong Kong-listed peers.

Linus Yip, a Hong Kong-based strategist with First Shanghai Securities Ltd., said the southbound buying would likely resume soon. “The H-share discount will continue to draw funds from across the border,” he said.

The Hang Seng Index was little changed at the close. Trading via the exchange links with Shanghai and Shenzhen will be halted Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to holiday arrangements.

