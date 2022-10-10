(Bloomberg) -- Chinese firms selling shares for the first time are favoring local exchanges rather than going to more traditional listing venues.

Initial public offerings in mainland exchanges represented about 90% of the $89 billion raised by China-based companies listing at home, in Hong Kong or New York. That’s the biggest proportion since 1999, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While a combination of high inflation, rising rates and geopolitical woes led to a slump in IPOs globally this year, the domestic market in China remained active. That’s on the back of the country’s accommodative monetary policy, an outlier among major central banks, and the fact its equities market is mostly focused on local institutional and retail investors, since capital controls apply to foreigners.

Beijing’s widening clampdown over several sectors that used to be big issuers abroad, such as technology, plus woes tied to potential forced delisting of China-based companies in the US over accounting rules led deals in New York to plunge to the lowest proportion on record, with just about $300 million raised so far this year. Meanwhile, many Chinese firms opted to list in Europe for the first time.

