(Bloomberg) -- Chinese junk dollar bonds have dropped to a record low, as a property debt crisis sparked by a crackdown on excessive borrowing and a slide in home sales show few signs of turning around.

Average prices of the notes, dominated by real estate firms, fell 1-2 cents on the dollar Tuesday, according to credit traders. That drags them below a record low of 55.7 cents marked Monday.

The declines underscore the implosion of what was once one of the world’s most-profitable bond trades. That all began to unravel after a nationwide clampdown on leverage and real estate speculation that started in 2020 snowballed in the past year into record defaults by developers including property giant China Evergrande Group. Chinese high-yield notes have now suffered a record drawdown of more than 55% from a peak in 2021.

China, like other countries around the world, has been trying to guide down housing prices that had become prohibitively expensive for scores of city dwellers. Chinese authorities have also been seeking to wean markets from assumptions that borrowers would be bailed out, even as they try to prevent the cooling of the property market from doing further damage to the broader economy. Certain developers have left projects go unfinished, while some homebuyers have even initiated unprecedented mortgage boycotts.

In a speech Sunday to open the 20th Communist Party congress, President Xi Jinping gave few signals of any major changes regarding housing market policies and Covid rules that have also hampered the sector. Financial regulators recently told the nation’s biggest state-owned banks to extend at least 600 billion yuan ($83 billion) of net financing to the embattled property sector in the final four months of this year.

“The only way out is to have a heavy government involvement - for local governments to buy assets from private developers, for instance,” Raymond Yeung, chief Greater China economist at ANZ Bank, told Bloomberg TV Tuesday.

At the same time, local governments also need to secure more financing by issuing more bonds, Yeung added, in order to ensure project delivery. “This is a policy direction we can expect in the next few years. Without any government involvement or bailout, I don’t see any way out.”

Investors have been on the lookout for any further policy steps like that, amid a persistent slump in home sales. Although a raft of government support measures in August fueled the biggest monthly gain in a decade, that rally faded like others this year. And recent developments have shown that even efforts the market had initially cheered aren’t by themselves enough to staunch the pain.

A case in point was Shanghai-based CIFI Holdings Group Co., which defaulted earlier this month when it failed to pay a coupon on a Hong Kong dollar convertible bond. That was particularly worrying because the firm was considered a barometer for the broader success of a new rescue effort by Beijing that emerged in August to use state guarantees to help a select group of developers access domestic funding.

Chinese developers’ shares have also been suffering. A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of the sector reached its lowest since January 2012 last week.

