(Bloomberg) -- Sany Heavy Industry Co., one of China’s largest construction machinery makers, is planning a listing in Switzerland as it seeks to tap overseas investors.

The company will offer an unspecified number of global depositary receipts on the Swiss bourse, it said in a Shanghai exchange filing Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The fundraising amount and other details are still being discussed, Sany said.

Shares of Sany have fallen 54% in Shanghai trading over the past 12 months, giving the company a market value of about 140.1 billion yuan ($22 billion).

If the deal is successful, Sany could become the first Chinese company to trade in Switzerland under an expanded cross-border listing program. China’s securities regulator said last month that the Shanghai-London Stock Connect -- which lets companies listed on one exchange offer depositary receipts on the other -- would be enlarged to include firms in Switzerland, Germany and Shenzhen.

Sany aims to build local advanced manufacturing capacity, focusing on market developments in Europe, the U.S. and other mainstream global markets, it said in Tuesday’s filing. The listing will still need regularly approvals, according to Sany, which is based in Changsha in central China’s Hunan province.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.