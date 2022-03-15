(Bloomberg) -- Sany Heavy Industry Co., one of China’s largest makers of construction machinery, is considering a listing in Switzerland as it seeks to tap overseas investors, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The company, which already trades in Shanghai, is working with an adviser to study an offering of global depositary receipts in Switzerland, according to the people. It could announce plans for the potential listing as soon as the coming days, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Shares of Sany have fallen 54% in Shanghai trading over the past 12 months, giving the company a market value of about 140.1 billion yuan ($22 billion).

Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said. Sany, which is based in Changsha in central China’s Hunan province, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. A call to the company’s office wasn’t answered outside regular business hours in China.

