(Bloomberg) -- China’s resort province of Hainan has a message for its officials: Don’t detain, prosecute or charge private entrepreneurs when possible.

The message delivered in a government notice on Friday was part of broader efforts to bolster confidence in the private economy. It dovetailed with announcements from the Cyber Administration of China that vowed to penalize online behavior tarnishing the reputation of private businesses.

China’s government is trying to boost growth following President Xi Jinping’s consolidation of power. The world’s second-largest economy is emerging from years of Covid lockdowns and regulatory tightening that dented sectors from property to education and tech.

Hainan province also said it would inspect cases that violated the lawful rights of entrepreneurs.

