(Bloomberg) -- Chinese drug producer Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd. soared in Hong Kong after it said its drug successfully reduces the risk of hospitalization or death related to Covid-19.

Shares surged as much as 229% on Wednesday, the biggest jump since the company was listed in Hong Kong in 2020. The stock was also the best performer on the the Hang Seng Composite Index, which dropped 1.7%.

The drug, proxalutamide, cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by 50% as compared to a controlled group, Kintor said in an exchange statement, citing data from its latest clinic trial.

In December, Kintor said its proxalutamide treatment for patients with mild to moderate Covid symptoms failed to meet certain standards, triggering a plunge in shares.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.