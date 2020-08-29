(Bloomberg) --

Chinese pharmaceutical maker CanSino Biologics Inc. is in talks with several countries to allow its coronavirus vaccine that’s in development to be used on small groups of people before large-scale safety and effectiveness trials are completed, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company is speaking to Pakistan, several Latin America countries and some developed nations, the paper said, citing Pierre Morgon, senior vice president for international business at CanSino. Doses could be administered to health-care and other frontline workers if emergency approval is granted, the report said, adding that none have agreed to allow it yet.

The Chinese military has permitted the use of the CanSino vaccine before the completion of large-scale final testing, the report said, citing a company filing.

Tianjin-based CanSino emerged as one of the fastest movers on a vaccine in May, when it became the first firm to publish a full scientific study on its early human trials -- a crucial step because it allows researchers to assess a pharmaceutical product’s potential.

Most Coronavirus Vaccine Projects Are Taking Unorthodox Routes

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.