(Bloomberg) -- China’s economy can grow this year if the nation achieves its target of adding 9 million jobs, Premier Li Keqiang said in a visit to the western city of Chongqing.

Li called on the nation to step up its efforts and prepare for uncertainties after the economy achieved positive results in recent months, according to a statement posted on the central government website on Sunday. China also targets that smaller companies and business operators could survive this year from the coronavirus outbreak and economic downturn.

China’s economy has returned to growth, with gross domestic product expanding in the three months to June, up 3.2% from a year ago. That came after a 6.8% decline in the first quarter. The nation will provide assistance to the tourism industry and others in the services sector to help resume operations and consolidate the economic rebound, Li said when visiting retailers in Chongqing.

Meanwhile, Li also said western regions should accept more industries transferred from eastern areas, according to a separate government statement on Saturday. Li visited a unit of Shenzhen-listed BOE Technology Group in Chongqing on Friday and said he hoped the company would keep upgrading its LCD products for mobile phones, computers and televisions, according to the statement.

The premier also visited Shenzhen-listed Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. while in the city and said the company had contributed to China’s economic rebound. The company’s auto sales in January-July rose 6% from year ago.

