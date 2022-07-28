(Bloomberg) -- Chinese developers jumped after a report said banks may provide as much as 1 trillion yuan ($148 billion) of loans to help builders complete stalled projects, fueling optimism the government is stepping up efforts to rescue the ailing sector.

An index of the nation’s developer stocks gained as much as 1% on the news, with CIFI Holdings Group Co. and Country Garden Holdings Co. both rising at least 5%. The gauge was 0.5% higher as of 2:38 p.m. in Hong Kong, reflecting caution among some market participants on the potential size and effectiveness of state support.

The People’s Bank of China will initially issue about 200 billion yuan of low-interest loans -- charging about 1.75% a year -- to state commercial banks, the Financial Times reported, citing people involved in the discussions. The authorities are hopeful that banks will leverage this by up to five times to raise a total of about 1 trillion yuan, the report said.

“This is the most concrete measure so far, if the FT report is true,” said Patrick Wong, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence in Hong Kong. “It’s a positive move to see the government is taking action to secure the construction of pre-sale projects and ease market concerns.”

Real-estate shares and bonds rallied on Monday after REDD reported that China’s State Council has approved a plan to set up a fund to support developers. Bloomberg News first reported some aspects of the plan last week.

Still, some market watchers remain skeptical about the sector’s outlook, saying the size of the fund is relatively small compared with the debt-maturity wall faced by builders.

The China Real Estate Association, a government-backed industry group, held a match-making meeting with developers this week to introduce potential models for relief programs.

Despite Beijing’s efforts to shore up the sector by offering home purchase incentives and facilitating developers’ access to funding, property prices have fallen for 10 straight months. A property stock gauge has slumped more than 20% this year.

