(Bloomberg) -- Chinese local government financing vehicles are turning to more diverse fixes for spiraling debt, trying to avoid becoming the first such entity to default in public markets as their borrowing habits become a top economic agenda in Beijing.

With the total combined debt estimated at about 66 trillion yuan ($9.2 trillion), LGFVs are selling assets, reining in their build-out ambitions and increasingly tapping refinancing spigots pushed by Beijing. Much of the impetus is coming from the central government, which began nationwide inspections to better assess how much provincial and city governments owe.

Credit traders have piled into LGFV bonds with an assumption that regional governments will do whatever it takes to avoid bond defaults. LGFVs’ varied efforts would underscore that assumption. But any perception that LGFVs are merely kicking the can down the road would reinforce concerns about defaults potentially bleeding into state-owned entities.

With robust demand for LGFV bonds, their average coupon hit a record low of 2.75% this month, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The figures are calculated based on a list of onshore LGFV bond issuers in a previous Chinabond index.

Here are some ways LGFVs are trying to rein in debt:

Refinancing

Following Beijing’s vow last year to tackle local debt, China introduced a program that allows local governments to raise about 1 trillion yuan via bond sales to repay off-balance sheet debts incurred by LGFVs and other state-owned entities. The debts would be repaid through local governments’ newly issued bonds carrying lower interest costs.

Guizhou was the first Chinese province to sell special refinancing bonds this year, according to a note by Guangfa Securities.

Even with the new refinancing option, regulators are being more selective in approving LGFVs’ new issuance. They terminated applications for 53 new LGFV bonds with a combined 75.2 billion yuan in January and February, according to S&P Global Ratings. Both the number of rejected applications and their proposed volume were the highest for the comparable two-month period since 2021, when the rating firm began compiling the data.

Using Internal Money

Debt-laden regions are maximizing their internal money pool, including having stronger LGFVs borrow to repay the debt of weaker peers from the same region.

A Guizhou province-controlled LGFV issued a 1.8 billion yuan private bond in February, with proceeds going to repay or refund bonds sold by another LGFV in the region. The Shaanxi province also said it will have a unified plan to manage various funding resources within the province.

Meanwhile, some financially-strained provinces are curbing expenditures and investment to save funds for debt repayments. New infrastructure projects in China’s northwestern Ningxia have been restricted over debt risk, an official from the region said during the National People’s Congress this month. An official from Inner Mongolia also said this month that the region will tighten its belt to resolve debt risk.

Restructuring Private Debt

LGFVs are also wrestling with non-public debt. Some have restructured or delayed bank loans, commercial papers, and other types of non-bond debt in hopes of generating sufficient liquidity.

Earlier this year, an LGFV in Shandong reached an agreement with creditors to partially repay and extend the payment deadline for nearly all of its 479 million yuan non-bond debts.

Selling Assets

Local governments are selling more assets for new revenue streams to plug a massive gap left by the property crisis. Income from land sales fell by almost 900 billion yuan last year, almost double the total revenue from local state capital operations.

Shenyang — the capital of Liaoning province, one of China’s most indebted regions — generated 4.15 billion yuan last year from selling assets such as the Olympic Sports Center and a culture and arts center, according to a January statement from the city’s finance bureau.

Chongqing City’s Jiulongpo District sold more than 3 billion yuan worth of assets last year.

--With assistance from Shuqin Ding.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.