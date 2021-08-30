(Bloomberg) -- China’s securities regulator said it plans to rein in buyout funds, saying it will stop public offerings disguised as private equity and fight embezzlement of assets.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will work to root out so-called private equity funds that are actually sold to the general public instead of targeted investors, Chairman Yi Huiman said in a speech to a fund-industry association posted by the CSRC.

The warning comes just weeks after China said it was halting private equity funds from raising money to invest in residential property developments, turning off the spigot on one of the last stable funding resorts for the struggling sector. The government-endorsed Asset Management Association of China has verbally informed private equity firms it would no longer be accepting the required registrations to set up funds to invest in projects, people familiar with the decision said earlier this month.

China also has been reining in a variety of growing businesses, cracking down on firms from Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to food-delivery company Meituan and ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc.

The number of registered fund managers has exploded in the past several years, with “false” private equity expanding alongside “true” private equity, damaging the industry, Yi said in his speech. The CSRC will strictly regulate fundraising, investment, management and withdrawal of funds within the sector, he said, without providing a timetable for new rules.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.