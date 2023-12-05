Chinese Rocket Startup Resumes Launches After Its First Ever Failure

(Bloomberg) -- One of China’s leading space startups launched two satellites to orbit, putting the firm’s ambitious plans back on track after its first ever rocket failure in September.

A Ceres-1 rocket from Galactic Energy Aerospace Technology Co. took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northern China at 7:33 a.m. local time Tuesday, the company said on its official WeChat account.

The launch comes during what’s expected to be a busy month for Chinese rocket startups, which are boosting their efforts to emerge as a local champion capable of competing with foreign rivals like Elon Musk’s SpaceX or Airbus-backed Arianespace.

Beijing-based LandSpace Technology, which in July became the first company in the world to launch a rocket using a mixture of liquid methane and oxygen, will be launching another rocket soon from the spaceport in the Gobi Desert, according to its WeChat.

Another local competitor, Orienspace, has said it will conduct the first test flight of its Gravity-1 rocket before the end of the year.

Galactic Energy’s rocket, named “We Won’t Stop,” sent a weather satellite and an Earth observation satellite to orbits 500 kilometers (310 miles) above the Earth and was its 10th successful launch.

The Beijing-based startup started the year with the fifth launch of the Ceres-1 and had hopes to launch as many as 10 times in 2023, but that plan suffered a major setback on Sept. 21, when its rocket failed about a minute after takeoff. An investigation revealed the cause as defects in the first stage of the rocket’s engine nozzle.

“With its perseverance and indomitable will, Galactic Energy Aerospace Co. quickly overcame the impact of the failure and returned to the fast lane of launch performance and delivery,” the company said on WeChat.

