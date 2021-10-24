(Bloomberg) -- A flotilla of 10 Russian and Chinese warships sailed along the east side of Japan to the country’s south, almost making a circle around the nation, Japan’s defense ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The ships had previously sailed through the Tsugaru Strait which separates the islands of Honshu and Hokkaido in northern Japan, according to an earlier ministry statement on Oct. 18. The flotilla also crossed the Osumi Strait, the statement said.

Japan dispatched two ships and an aircraft to gather information, the ministry said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.