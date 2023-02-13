(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese ship directed a military-grade laser light at a Philippine coast guard vessel in the disputed South China Sea, according to Manila’s coast guard, saying the incident clearly violates the Southeast Asian nation’s sovereign rights.

The China Coast Guard ship “illuminated the green laser light twice toward” the Philippine vessel while it was on a rotation and resupply mission near Ayungin Shoal on Feb. 6, “causing temporary blindness” to the crew, the Philippine Coast Guard said in a statement on Monday.

“The deliberate blocking of Philippine government ships...is a blatant disregard for, and a clear violation of, Philippine sovereign rights,” it said. The China Coast Guard also prevented Philippine ships from coming closer to Ayungin Shoal while on a resupply mission in August, it added.

The incident came just days after two Chinese coast guard ships and two militia vessels tailed a Philippine warship near Mischief Reef in the South China Sea.

Tensions between Manila and Beijing have risen recently as China increases its presence in the South China Sea, with Chinese ships regularly seen trailing Philippine fishing vessels, often intercepting them and forcing them to divert from contested areas.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to discuss maritime differences amicably during Marcos’s visit to Beijing in January. Earlier this month, the US and the Philippines have agreed to resume joint patrols in the South China Sea amid lingering tensions with China in the disputed waters.

