(Bloomberg) -- China’s citizens are finally traveling in force again, and their rush to spend may further pressure the weakening yuan.

Chinese households spent a net $20.67 billion on overseas services in December, the largest monthly expenditure since August 2018, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. The same month, increasing demand for international trips contributed to $32.66 billion in foreign currency sales by banks for their clients’ services, the most since June 2017.

Citizens in the world’s second-largest economy weren’t able to travel easily for several years due to Covid-era restrictions. The boost in outbound trips and foreign-exchange demand from so-called revenge travel — where people splurge on vacations now that they can go again — is expected to pressure the yuan, especially with the Lunar New Year holiday approaching.

The currency has already dropped for two weeks in a row thanks to bets on further policy easing by Beijing and a pickup in US yields.

“China’s outbound tourism had been slow to recover in 2023 and may finally be picking up pace alongside the rise in overseas flights,” said Fiona Lim, a senior currency strategist at Malayan Banking Berhad in Singapore. “This should weigh on its current account balance and is fundamentally negative on the yuan, especially on the trade-weighted basis for 2024.”

Bookings for outbound travels nearly quintupled at the end of last year, as international flights recovered and countries such as Thailand and Malaysia allowed inbound trips by Chinese citizens without prior applications for travel visas, according to travel booking site Trip.com earlier this month.

