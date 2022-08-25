(Bloomberg) -- China’s state media defended the country’s increasingly costly zero tolerance approach to Covid-19, saying inactivity from “lying flat” would be disastrous, as outbreaks in its tourism hotspots abate.

The dynamic Covid Zero method created a safe and stable environment for China’s development and brings greater certainty to the world economy, the State Council-affiliated newspaper Economic Daily said in a column on Thursday. The recent damage to the country’s growth stems from Covid itself, not measures to contain it, the paper said.

Any move toward lying flat, which means doing nothing, and relying on herd immunity to contain Covid would be devastating for the economy and society, People’s Daily, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party, said in an article on Wednesday. The country’s experience since the pandemic started demonstrates the benefits of the country’s Covid approach and shows it has a good cost-versus-benefit ratio, the paper said.

Economic data tell a less rosy picture, while changes in the virus itself are altering the risk-benefit analysis.

President Xi Jinping’s has repeatedly backed the zero-tolerance approach, saying it saves lives and is good for the economy. The position held up early in the pandemic, when outbreaks shut down many parts of the world, even as most of China was unaffected domestically because the virus wasn’t circulating inside the country.

Changing Calculus

Mutations that made the virus more transmissible over the past 2.5 years, and widespread immunity from vaccination and previous infections, have changed the calculus. It takes more aggressive efforts to get flare ups under control, such as snap lockdowns, while the severity of infections has moderated.

Shanghai, which endured a punishing two-month lockdown in spring, saw its economic output slump 5.7% in the first half of 2022. The city’s shopping mall vacancy rate climbed to 7% in the second quarter, above a “warning line” of 5%, according to a real estate research firm.

The financial hit wasn’t limited to China’s biggest city, however. Nationwide, youth unemployment is at a record 19.9%, and retail sales and industrial output are slowing. The country is boosting its stimulus efforts, adding a further 1 trillion yuan ($146 billion) for infrastructure spending, to help rescue growth.

The harsh measures, including lockdowns in bustling tourist areas where visitors flocked, are working.

China reported 1,634 local infections for Wednesday, down from a peak of 3,400 a week ago and the fourth straight day of declines. Outbreaks in Hainan and Xinjiang are slowing, though cases remain elevated in Tibet, where there were 558 posted for Wednesday.

There are still transmission risks, as travelers from hotspots could bring Covid to other parts of the country. Qinghai, which neighbors Tibet, posted 544 cases in the past two weeks. Some of the first infections in the current outbreak were traced to those coming from Tibet.

