(Bloomberg) -- A renewed round of stimulus from the world’s second-largest economy could help spark a reversal of fortune for the Australian dollar and give the greenback a bounce against the yuan.

As other central banks prepare for aggressive tightening cycles to curb inflationary pressures not seen in decades, China’s is looking to ease monetary policy to reinvigorate a domestic economy that’s showing signs of cooling down.

“If we get Chinese stimulus, if we come out of this with central banks that end up needing to be less hawkish than what we’re pricing now, some of these economies that are tied” to China stand to benefit, Tom Nakamura, portfolio manager at AGF Management, said Thursday at the TradeTech FX U.S. conference in Miami.

Nakamura likes the Australian dollar against its U.S. counterpart as a way to capitalize on the potential policy move. The Aussie has struggled to find momentum along with other risk-sensitive currencies despite elevated commodity prices. It’s down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar since the start of the year, and has slumped more than 7% in the past 12 months.

A measure of one-year options sentiment has become less bearish on the Aussie in the past four sessions after reaching a year-to-date low earlier this week.

A fresh round of Chinese stimulus spending, in turn, could beef up demand for Australian exports and kick off a sustained rally for the Aussie against the greenback, which often trades as a proxy for Chinese growth.

The U.S. dollar stands to benefit against the Chinese currency as the People’s Bank of China sets itself up for further policy accommodation, said Christopher Xu, founder of One Twenty Capital Management. He sees the greenback turning the corner after two years of a stronger renminbi.

“A lot of the flows and opportunities that pushed that cross lower are really starting to reverse now and it’s not fully priced, Xu said during a panel session at the conference. “That’s setting things up for a pretty interesting second half of 2022.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.