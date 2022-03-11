(Bloomberg) -- A roller coaster ride in Chinese stocks this week has sparked the worst outflows in two years. And technical traders are seeing no bottom in sight.

China’s CSI 300 Index slid 4% this week, extending losses for the year to 13% and making the benchmark one of the worst performers among major gauges globally. The selloff comes on concerns that stimulus measures unveiled during the top political meeting this week will be too little to spur growth and sanctions could be imposed on Chinese companies due to Beijing’s overture toward Russia.

There are reasons why stocks may continue to be pressured. Cash-strapped property developers are still facing weak sales while regulatory headwinds look to continue both home and abroad. A war-induced, commodity-price inflation and the prospect of rising U.S. interest rates are further complicating the easing path in Beijing.

Global investors are fast fleeing onshore stocks, selling a net 36 billion yuan ($5.7 billion) via trading links with Hong Kong this past week, the most since March 2020.

Here are four charts showing signs of bearishness for Chinese shares.

Writing On The Wall

A popular market momentum indicator, known as the moving-average convergence-divergence, looks bearish for the blue chip-heavy Shanghai Composite Index, based on monthly trends. The MACD recently formed a so-called “negative crossover,” an indication that sellers are gaining control and further price weakness is expected. The last such signal occurred in early 2018, when fears over a trade war with the U.S. started to grow and then went on to pummel Chinese stocks.

Cold Feet

A measure of selling strength relative to buying strength on the CSI 300 Index sank to its lowest level since July, when Beijing’s intensifying regulatory crackdown sent shares tumbling.

The weak sentiment is also evident in another key funding venue for Chinese firms - the nation’s corporate bond market. Risk premiums that investors demand for top-rated domestic company debt hit their highest in more than a year this week. Offshore, prices for Chinese high-yield dollar notes fell to a record low as financial stress in the property sector persists.

Nowhere to Hide

A technical gauge of market breadth, as measured by the number of stocks outperforming or underperforming their long-term price averages, also paints a gloomy picture. The percentage of CSI 300’s members trading above their 200-day moving average has shrunk to 20%, the lowest since early 2019, when the market was reeling from a yearlong selloff caused by trade tensions.

Bottoms occurred when the percentage of members above the 200-day level slips below 15%, according to data over the last decade. A strategy that bought the index every time breadth climbed above 20% after falling below 15% has generated an average return of nearly 9% after three months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Searching for Hope

The Shanghai Composite has recently fallen below its 50% Fibonacci retracement level, the mid-point between the low in March 2020 and a high last year. The trendline has been a reliable support level for the index during pullbacks in recent years. It’s now being tested again.

