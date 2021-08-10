(Bloomberg) -- Shares of a Chinese fertilizer maker that was near bankruptcy just over a year ago about quintupled in their stock-market return, helped by a government push to develop homegrown industries.

Qinghai Salt Lake Industry Co. jumped as much as 397% as it resumed trading for the first time since May 2020. While the company rebounded to profitability last year, an added boost for the stock is a recently announced plan by President Xi Jinping to extract lithium carbonate for electric-vehicle batteries from salt lake brine.

Its dramatic market return comes amid a shift in focus to mainland tech-related plays as Beijing’s clampdown crushes Hong Kong shares and threatens overseas listings by Chinese firms. The company is an “important force” in China’s drive for self-sufficiency in lithium resources amid high growth in global battery demand, CICC said in a report assigning an overweight rating.

The stock, which had been suspended for over a year following a string of losses that forced it to seek debt restructuring, is still some 40% below its all-time high. Nevertheless, it’s a remarkable turnaround for a firm that just two years ago posted one of China’s worst-ever corporate losses.

Based in a city on the Tibetan plateau, Qinghai Salt Lake Industry has since disposed of bad assets and been granted a state-backed lifeline, helping it regain its listed status. The stock now has four buy ratings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, as brokerages have re-initiated coverage following the turnaround.

Its potassium fertilizer business will also provide strong cash flow, CICC analysts including Zhao Qichao wrote in a note dated Sunday.

Among other stocks seen benefiting from the salt lake extraction plans in Qinghai, Tibet Mineral Development Co. has more than doubled since the idea was announced in May.

