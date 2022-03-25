(Bloomberg) -- American depository receipts of Chinese firms dropped Friday, as worries over the internet sector’s earnings and the risk of local firms being kicked off U.S. exchanges brought a halt to a recent revival.

E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell as much as 5%, while internet peers JD.com, Baidu Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc. each slipped more than 2%. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index declined as much as 5%.

Chinese stocks are coming off a strong rally since the middle of March, with sentiment having been boosted by share buybacks and signs that Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the sector is easing. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index has risen more than 50% since hitting a low on March 15, though remains down on the year.

However, earnings from peer Meituan on Friday showing a third straight quarter of slowing sales growth led to renewed worries, especially against a backdrop of rising U.S. interest rates. Meituan’s U.S.-listed shares tumbled as much as 7%.

Likewise, angst over the stocks’ future on U.S. exchanges persists. On Thursday, the U.S. audit watchdog said speculation about a deal that would spare Chinese firms being removed from American stock exchanges was “premature.”

(Updates share price moves throughout.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.