(Bloomberg) -- The yuan rose and Chinese equity markets bounced higher after being beaten down in the lead up to the imposition of U.S. tariffs last Friday.

The Shanghai Composite Index, coming off the back of seven weeks of losses, rose 1.7 percent as of 1:04 p.m. local time and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 1.4 percent, their biggest gains since June 29. The yuan, one of the weakest currencies against the dollar over the past month, headed for its best advance against the greenback since April 10.

“Market sentiment improved on a temporary relief of concerns on the China-U.S. trade spat,” said Tommy Xie, economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “The trade war didn’t worsen over the weekend and investors are expecting a relatively quiet week ahead on the trade front as Trump will be tied up with his Europe visit.”

China’s Finance Ministry on Friday responded to the imposition of tariffs, saying the U.S. had ignited the largest trade war in history and accusing the Trump administration of bullying. It also said China would continue to deepen reform, open up its markets and create a “favorable business environment for companies from all over the world operating in China.”

Deustche Bank said that China’s “rational and refrained” remarks were a positive gesture. “The trade war is far from over but a major downside risk -- China punishing U.S. firms doing business in China -- has become less likely,” economists led by Zhiwei Zhang wrote in a note.

A Tough Year

Chinese stocks are among the world’s worst performers this year. In addition to the trade war threat, investors have been troubled by a domestic deleveraging campaign weighing on liquidity, signs of an economic slowdown, and a weaker currency. The Shanghai index is in a bear market after dropping more than 20 percent from its January high.

“There’s room for a technical rebound after the selloff in past few weeks, while regulators’ positive comments on A shares showing value also helped,” said Shen Zhengyang, Shanghai-based strategist with Northeast Securities Co.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement Sunday that valuations for companies on the exchange and big-cap blue chips are at reasonable or even relatively low levels when compared with peers in major economies. Investment value is emerging after recent declines, it said.

Data on Monday showed China’s foreign-exchange reserves last month rose for the first time since March, reaching $3.112 trillion as the yuan slid 3.3 percent. The yuan strengthened 0.4 percent to 6.6230 versus the dollar, in line for its highest close this month.

Yuan Moves

Ken Cheung, senior Asian currency strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd., said trade tension and softer Chinese economic growth momentum should cap the yuan’s strength, though the central bank’s pledge to maintain stability is likely to keep it supported at the key 6.7 level, a line in the sand differentiating between bullish and bearish expectations.

Smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. tumbled as much as 5.9 percent on its debut in Hong Kong, hitting as low as HK$16 versus its HK$17 initial public offering price. The shares later pared losses to 0.6 percent.

Here’s a summary of some other moves:

Chinese insurers and banks jump after Caixin reported that implementation of new regulations on wealth management products may be later than expected due to recent market volatility

Developers outperform in Hong Kong and mainland markets, as investors snap up some of the worst performers in recent rout; China Resources Land adds as much as 6.3% in Hong Kong; Poly Real Estate rises 4.4% in Shanghai

Tencent advances as much as 2.6% after announcing plan to spin off online music business for U.S. listing

Macau casino stocks advance, with Galaxy Entertainment last up 4.7%, leading gains on Hang Seng Index; Sands China adds 3.2%

