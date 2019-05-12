(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks fell and the yuan weakened for a sixth day after the weekend’s trade talks with the U.S. ended with no deal in sight.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.5% as of 9:43 a.m. local time. The gauge staged a huge rally on Friday, supported by buying from state-backed funds and speculation Beijing would be able to counter effects of a worsening trade war with stimulus. The yuan dropped as much as 0.42% in offshore trading, wiping out its gain for the year and approaching 6.9 per dollar.

While Chinese shares remain some of the top performers in world this year, the recent rout wiped out as much as $1.2 trillion in value in just three weeks. Investors based overseas have been taking no chances, dumping mainland-listed shares at a dizzying pace in May following a record month of outflows in April. That’s just as MSCI Inc. prepares to expand their weighting in its benchmarks at the end of this month.

"Trade talks have come to a deadlock and it’s unlikely we’ll see the situation turn for the better in the near term," said Raymond Chen, a portfolio manager with Keywise Capital Management Beijing Ltd. "Now all eyes will turn to China’s policies and how it will stimulate domestic consumption to maintain its growth."

U.S. tariffs may drag down profits of non-financial mainland-listed firms by 4.2 percentage points, according to analysts at China International Capital Corp.

The offshore yuan has lost about 2% in May, making it one of the worst performing currencies in the world. The U.S. on Friday raised tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% from 10%, with China vowing to retaliate. On Monday, U.S. officials are expected to announce details of their plans to impose a 25% additional tariff on all remaining imports from China.

The onshore yuan fell 0.4% to 6.8463. Hong Kong’s financial markets are closed for a holiday and will reopen on Tuesday.

To contact the reporter on this story: Amanda Wang in Shanghai at twang234@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sofia Horta e Costa at shortaecosta@bloomberg.net, Richard Frost

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.