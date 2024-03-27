(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks erased their gains for March as earnings disappointments weighed down on sentiment, fueling concern that more of the policy-driven rally will unwind.

The onshore benchmark CSI 300 Index slipped 1.2% Wednesday, closing below the level set on the last trading day in February. Similarly, a broad gauge of Shanghai-listed stocks dropped below the key threshold of 3,000 points for the first time since late last month.

The decline underscores investors’ doubts about the rebound in February, when a combination of state-fund purchases and policy support for the embattled economy put a stop to months of selling.

While some say the more than 10% gain in the benchmark CSI 300 Index from a low last month means the market has bottomed, there hasn’t been any meaningful re-rating from analysts who are waiting for a broader earnings recovery.

“It’s possible that we could give up February’s rally as well,” said Xin-Yao Ng, director of investment at abrdn Plc. “I was cautious amid the February rally as that was partly drawing on the good tourism numbers during Chinese New Year,” and I didn’t feel that was enough to draw any broader conclusions over the economy, he said.

Skepticism about the scope and depth of the earnings recovery has resurfaced over the past week following disappointing results from sector leaders such as BYD Co., Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc. and China Mengniu Dairy Co.

Real estate developers Country Garden Holdings Co. and China Vanke Co. are set to report earnings on Thursday. Country Garden is expected to report larger full-year losses, while China Vanke’s annual adjusted net income is forecast to drop by 18%. Bank of China Ltd. and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. will also release results Thursday.

China is scheduled to announce factory activity for March this weekend, and economists project a slight improvement from the previous month, according to a Bloomberg survey.

