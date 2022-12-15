(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks in the US jumped across the board on Thursday, as US regulators said they have secured complete access to review audit papers of companies based in China and Hong Kong, reducing the risk of hundreds of those firms being booted from American stock exchanges.

Chinese stocks in the US rose, bucking a broader market decline on Thursday, as large-cap tech companies Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com gained as much as 3.5%, while Pinduoduo rose 3.1%.

Concerns that the audit dispute could trigger a massive delisting of Chinese firms from US exchanges have weighed on these US-shares for more than a year. The two countries reached a preliminary deal in August that allowed American officials to review audit documents of Chinese businesses in the US. Today’s determination from PCAOB marks another step toward resolving the long-standing dispute. Still, PCAOB staff has identified numerous potential deficiencies, while the US Securities and Exchange Commission said a lot of work remains to protect investors and ensure ongoing compliance.

The update from the PCAOB is another piece of “incrementally good news for investor sentiment” after China’s sharp pivot from the Covid Zero policy while pledged support to the property sector, said Xiadong Bao, a fund manager at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management in Paris.

“It not only means the ADR delisting risk falls significantly,” but also signals receding geopolitical tensions between the US and China at least on the financial front, he said.

Over the past few weeks, investors have turned more positive about Chinese equities, as Beijing has been shifting away from its zero-Covid policies and accelerated the path to reopening the nation’s bruised economy. A growing chorus of Wall Street banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley, is recommending that clients buy Chinese stocks in 2023. The Golden Dragon Index gained 42% in November, its best month on record, but is still down 21% for the year.

