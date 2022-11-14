(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in the US extended their rally to a third day after Joe Biden and Xi Jinping called for reduced tensions between the world’s two biggest economies during a three-hour meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index of 65 Chinese stocks jumped as much as 3.3% shortly after the open and closed 0.5% higher on Monday, extending its 15% gain in the previous two sessions. The benchmark has gained 23% in November, on track for its biggest monthly advance on record. Among major internet stocks, JD.com Inc. rose 3.9% and Baidu Inc. rose 2.2%.

The outcome of the Xi-Biden meeting comes as a relief to investors who witnessed a rapid deterioration of the relationship between the two superpowers in the past few months. Tensions over Taiwan reached a boiling point after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, while the US curbs on chip technology exports added to concerns that the two countries are moving ever closer to an economic conflict.

In another sign of thawing relations, the White House said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel to China. US and China will also resume talks between senior officials on issues including climate change, economic stability and debt relief, according to a statement. Meanwhile, Xi said it’s of mutual and fundamental interest to prevent confrontation between the two countries.

READ: Biden, Xi Take Biggest Step in Years to Prevent US-China Clash

Sentiment toward Chinese stocks was also boosted by Beijing’s sweeping 16-point package to shore up the ailing property sector, with measures ranging from addressing the liquidity crisis affecting developers to loosening down-payment requirements for homebuyers, according to people familiar with the matter. KE Holdings Inc., a platform that facilitates housing transactions, jumped 3.5%.

The aid follows China’s decision to pare back some Covid restrictions, reducing the time that inbound travelers and close contacts must spend in quarantine. Taken together, the moves show how President Xi Jinping is shifting focus to ease pressure points that are holding back economic growth, following his push to tighten his grip over the government during the Communist Party Congress last month.

The rally in US-listed Chinese stocks tracked a 1.8% gain in the Hang Seng Tech Index on Monday. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which consists of 50 major Chinese stocks that trade in Hong Kong, rose 21% from a low point in October and entered a bull market.

What’s more, the quick turn in market sentiment has driven short-covering activity that boosts stock prices, alongside long-momentum buying. Traders who had been betting against US-listed China stocks rushed to buy back $234 million worth this month though Nov. 10, as the value of shares shorted surged by more than a combined $2.6 billion, according to data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

READ: Traders Forced to Cover China Shorts as US-Listed Shares Soar

(Updates share-price moves and chart as of close. Adds last paragraph on short covering activity.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.