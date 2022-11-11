(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in the US soared after Beijing made significant changes to the stringent Covid Zero policy that has bogged down the economy and dented appetite for the country’s equities.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index rose 6.6% on Friday, extending a 7.6% gain in the previous session and capping its best two-day performance since March 17. The gauge climbed 3.9% on the week and closed at the highest level in about a month. Stocks that are most sensitive to an economic reopening rallied, with online travel agency Trip.com Group Ltd. and hotel chain operator H World Group Ltd. gaining 6.3% and 12%. Among major internet stocks, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.3% and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. advanced 1.4%.

China reduced the amount of time inbound travelers must spend in quarantine and scrapped a system that penalized airlines for bringing Covid-positive passengers into the country. It also pulled back on mass testing in a raft of measures that mark a major pivot from the Covid Zero policy.

This is potentially “a watershed moment, with the evolving stance a reflection of the economic necessity of reopening,” said Adam Montanaro, investment director of global emerging markets equities at Abrdn. “I would still expect reopening to be gradual but we are seeing increasing signposts toward it, and this should continue to be an important sentiment boost.”

The rally in US-listed Chinese stocks followed strong gains in Hong Kong peers, with the Hang Seng Tech Index closing up more than 10% in its biggest one-day rally since March. Sentiment was also boosted after Thursday’s softer-than-expected US inflation data raised hopes of an easing of Fed rate hikes.

Meanwhile, Chinese regulators told the nation’s second-tier banks to dole out $56 billion new financing for the property sector, in latest effort to arrest slump in the beleaguered industry.

Stocks around the world with significant revenue exposure to China also gained amid traders’ reopening bets. In Europe, luxury stocks LVMH and Kering SA jumped, while US cruise line operators like Carnival Corp and casino stocks including Las Vegas Sands Corp. gained, and consumer-related stocks from Nike Inc. to Estee Lauder Cos Inc. also advanced.

The easing in some Covid control measures is a relief for those awaiting a boost to China’s ailing economy and the private sector. Optimism has been building for the beaten-down Chinese stocks in recent weeks amid frenzied speculation over a potential reopening. A quicker-than-expected end to US audit inspections of some New York-listed Chinese firms offers investors another reason to cheer.

READ: FOMO Grips China Traders in World’s Wildest Stock Market

Still, uncertainties linger as China repeated its adherence to Covid Zero. Some major cities are still under partial lockdowns amid spiking virus cases, with China’s daily infection rate exceeding 10,000 for the first time since April.

The news is encouraging, but “no clear timeline for a reopening has been provided,” said Nomura economist Ting Lu. Any easing in national Covid rules may be offset by stricter local measures, Lu said, adding that he “maintains hope but avoids hype.”

