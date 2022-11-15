(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in the US were set to rise for a fourth day, as traders digested a triple-whammy of positive news that has eroded the pessimism of a few weeks ago.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund, an exchange-traded product holding more than 40 Chinese stocks, rose 7.4% in premarket trading, extending its 17% gain in the previous three sessions. Among major internet stocks, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Baidu Inc. and JD.com Inc. all gained more than 6%.

Recent gains have been driven by a perceived turnaround in issues that have hit stocks hard, from strict Covid controls to the property crisis and US-China relations.

Investors finally see signs of improvement in US-China ties following Xi Jinping and Joe Biden’s meeting at the Group of 20 summit, with the world’s two biggest economies restarting collaboration on issues ranging from climate change to food security. The two leaders pledged to avoid confrontation, a timely reassurance amid growing fears of a decoupling between the two superpowers following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan and US curbs on cutting-edge chip technology exports.

READ: Xi’s Three Big Pivots Rescue China Markets From Downward Spiral

That’s as overseas investors turned net buyers of mainland stocks again on Monday. The buying spree was inspired by Beijing’s sweeping 16-point package to shore up its ailing property sector, along with some loosening in pandemic control measures after sticking to its Covid Zero playbook for more than two years.

The moves in US-listed Chinese stocks tracked advances seen across Hong Kong listings. The Hang Seng Tech Index enlarged its gain to 20% in just three days, with Alibaba and Tencent Holdings Ltd. both rising more than 10% on Tuesday. Their rallies may face a stern test when the two internet giants release earnings later this week.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.