(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks jumped as investors bet next week’s economic policy meeting will signal further easing, spurring gains in property developers to infrastructure companies.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.4 percent as of 11:02 a.m. local time. A gauge of property stocks advanced the most since Oct. 30 after China’s top economic planning body pledged to support bond issuance by highly rated companies, adding to hopes for policy easing. Anhui Conch Cement Co. and China Railway Group Ltd. were among top performers on an index of Hong Kong-traded Chinese companies.

The mood was helped by signs of cooling in the U.S.-China trade tensions that have weighed heavily on stocks this year. The Shanghai benchmark has slumped 26 percent since late January. With a slowing economy also hurting sentiment, investors expect Chinese authorities to lean toward looser monetary policy to help growth, which has helped propel a rally in government bonds.

China’s leaders will hold their annual economic policy-setting meeting from next Wednesday to Friday, according to people briefed on the plans. The gathering will lay down priorities for the coming year.

“The market has some positive expectations on the upcoming economic policy meeting,” said Yang Hai, an analyst at Kaiyuan Securities Co. “The latest news on policy easing of the property sector signals the deleveraging process has come to an end. Infrastructure stocks are leading gains today, which also shows that there is a change in policy expectations.”

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.4 percent Thursday morning. In addition to property developers, Macau casino stocks were particularly strong, with a Bloomberg gauge of the sector advancing 4.9 percent, the most since Dec. 3.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Kana Nishizawa in Hong Kong at knishizawa5@bloomberg.net;Ken Wang in Beijing at ywang1690@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Richard Frost at rfrost4@bloomberg.net, Will Davies

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.