(Bloomberg) -- Chinese shares headed for a seventh straight week of losses, the longest falling streak since the start of 2012, before U.S. tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports were due to come into effect.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5 percent Friday morning, in line for a weekly loss of 4.4 percent. The gauge has tumbled 13 percent in a month, making it one of the world’s worst performing stock indexes. It’s trading at its lowest since early 2016, and volatility has jumped. A sliding yuan has added to the gloom.

The tariffs on Chinese goods will kick in at 12:01 p.m. Beijing time, with 25 percent levies on goods ranging from semiconductors to farm equipment. Pork producer WH Group Ltd., which got nearly 60 percent of its revenue from the U.S. last year, has been the hardest hit stock on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index. It has fallen 23 percent in a month, while the benchmark lost 9.7 percent. Apple supplier AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., which also has significant exposure to the U.S., has slumped 20 percent.

China has threatened to immediately retaliate with tariffs on U.S. goods such as soybeans and pork. The U.S. has warned that this may just be its first volley: President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that tariffs on Chinese goods could eventually reach $550 billion.

