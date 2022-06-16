(Bloomberg) -- Investors in Asia are recommending Chinese stocks, longer-dated government debt and high-quality credit, while expecting the yen to stay weak after the Federal Reserve stepped up its inflation fight with a 75-basis point rate hike.

Comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that super-sized interest-rate hikes will be rare boosted Asian markets on Thursday and market players are now recalibrating strategy, looking for opportunities that deliver returns.

Some say Chinese equities continue to offer potential thanks to policy support from the central bank, while others caution against further downside risks.

Here are some comments on what’s next for markets after the Fed decision:

Strong Credit

“The decision does not alter the short-to-medium-term view, but some long-term opportunities will likely start to emerge in stronger credits,” said Esty Dwek, chief investment officer at Flowbank SA. “We believe that sentiment will remain fragile as few events are upcoming to act as positive catalysts, but remain more constructive for the latter part of the year.”

“Given the moves we have seen already, the decision shouldn’t impact spreads much more as the hike was not more hawkish than before -- if anything a tad on the dovish side.”

Duration Exposure

“Amid the repricing in bond markets and the growing chance of a material slowing in economic activity, investors should actively consider their duration exposure and whether to start adding higher-quality intermediate-to-longer-dated government bonds to hedge against further downside risks,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

“In the emerging world, we see growing opportunities in China and the Asian region. The re-opening, albeit slowly, of the Chinese economy along with fiscal and monetary policy support at very low equity multiples bodes well for longer-term investors.”

“Improving domestic demand in broader Asian markets may not be fully captured in the current earnings expectations, suggesting room for upside surprise once risk appetite returns.”

Still Bumpy Ride

“The Federal Reserve pretty much delivered the hike as expected in the market,” Tim Moe, chief Asia-Pacific equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, told Bloomberg Television. The narrative remains consistent though that the next few months may be bumpy with the exception of China.

“But on the 12-month view, we think we can deliver low-teen type of upside and we think that still looks compelling for investors in navigating what obviously still looks challenging and bumpy path for markets.”

“Stronger dollar clearly is a headwind in the near term, but on the longer run, we think that the current valuation and the underlying growth will be supportive of Asian markets in the longer-term view.”

China Equities

“With inflation still the top priority for the Federal Open Market Committee, traders and investors can therefore expect to see a flush lower in equities,” said Giles Coghlan, chief analyst at HYCM Capital Markets Group, adding that Chinese stocks look attractive as the economy shows signs of picking up.

“We think there is still very much a lot of risk in the air given the next two inflationary monthly reads might disillusion and we think food price and oil inflation will likely continue to rise and hit new highs in a few months time,” said Jessica Amir, market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets. “Chinese stocks could be looked at as another way to get upside, given their central bank has been supportive.”

Weak Yen

“The difference between US interest rates and Japan’s interest rates will likely widen more, causing the weak yen environment to continue,” said Kazuma Ogino, a senior credit analyst at Nomura Securities Co. “As long as the Fed continues with 75 or 50 basis points rate hikes, the weak yen environment is inevitable.”

“A silver lining would be a recovery in the Chinese economy expected towards the end of the year, which may offset the impact somewhat. Credit investors will probably stay risk averse, investing in Japanese government bonds and avoid corporate bonds, especially ones with tenors longer than 10 years.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.