(Bloomberg) -- China’s equity market registered a gain for the duration of its legislators’ annual policy meeting, the first such upturn in six years.

The benchmark CSI 300 Index rose 1.4% during the National People’s Congress that lasted seven days from March 5 to Monday. The stocks consolidated as the conference revealed China’s 2024 economic growth target of around 5%, which was in line with expectations, and the meeting bore few negative surprises.

About 14 billion yuan worth of onshore stocks were purchased via the trading links in the five trading sessions during the congress. The market’s performance was aided by a positive momentum heading into the meetings, driven by a market rescue and regulatory tweaks.

In the last 17 years, the gauge lost an average of 2% during the event, as investors digested the policy tone and development priorities. The conference this year was nearly free of Covid controls, but the meeting was still truncated compared to pre-pandemic times when it lasted at least 10 days. The decades-old tradition of a premier press conference after the NPC close was scrapped, though that did little to impact sentiment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.