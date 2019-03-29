(Bloomberg) -- Friday’s surge in Chinese stocks rounds up a winning quarter for the country’s investors.

China’s equities have outrun every other national market in the world since the start of the year. The CSI 300 Index’s 28 percent rally is its best showing relative to global stocks since the end of 2014, when the nation’s equity bubble was forming. Apart from a Taiwanese chipmaker, a Brazilian steel producer and Latin America’s largest utility, all the top 30 performers on MSCI Inc.’s emerging-market benchmark are Chinese companies.

Managing a momentum-driven investor base, where turnover is in the hands of almost 150 million retail traders, has always been a challenge for the government. China’s experienced two massive bubbles in the past decade, with a tight-grip approach to tame the rally backfiring in 2015, drawing the ire of foreign investors. Analysts predict Beijing will be more successful this time in engineering a slow bull market.

“It’s a critical time for the market,” said Liao Zongkui, an analyst at Lianxun Securities Co. “Investors are keeping a close eye on earnings from heavyweight companies. A good results season will be a big confidence boost, and will ensure the stock-market rally can continue.”

Winning finish

The bond market had a good three months too, with the yield on 10-year government debt falling for a second quarter toward 3 percent. Further inflows are expected in China’s $13 trillion onshore debt market, about twice the size of the nation’s equity market, as the bonds get added in a key global index from April 1. Global jitters -- triggered by last week’s yield curve inversion in the U.S. -- fueled demand for the asset. That’s after China’s monetary easing boosted bond buying earlier this quarter.

The yuan also strengthened, heading for its first quarterly gain in a year. For all the newsflow around trade negotiations, China’s economic data-dump and the government’s more detailed plans to boost growth, it’s been a relatively dull month for currency traders. Historical 30-day volatility this week reached the lowest since January 2018.

Chart of the week

The rally onshore has left Hong Kong in the dust: the Shanghai Composite Index is beating the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index this quarter for the first time in two years.

Catching up

Here’s what else caught our eye this week:

