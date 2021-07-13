(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech stocks rose the most in three weeks on Tuesday as official approval for a Tencent Holdings Ltd. acquisition eased investor concerns about Beijing’s recent regulatory crackdown.

Tencent’s purchase of search engine developer Sogou was approved by China’s anti-monopoly regulator, according to a statement on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation. The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped as much as 2.7% -- its biggest gain since June 23 -- while Tencent climbed as much as 5.2%.

The gauge of the city’s tech stocks had fallen as much as 10% this month after China vowed to increase scrutiny over data collection and overseas listings.

“Regulators are still considering each deal case by case and not rejecting all of them. The sentiment is not that negative now,” said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific Yamaichi. “Any good news will trigger buying on dips in the sector.”

Elsewhere, internet giant Meituan jumped as much as 5.9% after Caijing reported Monday that the company re-launched a ride-hailing app after industry leader Didi Chuxing was barred from offering new downloads. Short-video streaming platform Kuaishou Technology surged as much as 12% and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. gained as much as 5.1%.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.