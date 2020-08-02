(Bloomberg) -- Mainland-listed technology shares surged on Monday, driven by expectations of support from Beijing in response to U.S. moves on Chinese-owned software companies.

A gauge for Shanghai’s Star board of tech startups climbed 6.6% to set a fresh record high in late morning trade, while Shenzhen’s ChiNext Index rose 2.4%.

The gains come amid expectations that the Trump administration will announce measures against Chinese-owned software deemed to pose national-security risks.

Comments by U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo suggest a possible widening of U.S. measures beyond TikTok, the popular music-video app owned by ByteDance Ltd., one of China’s biggest tech companies. President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that he plans to ban TikTok from the U.S.

“Investors hold the belief that whatever sector the U.S. bans, China will step up support in that area to push for greater development at home,” said Zhang Gang, a strategist with Central China Securities Co. “Following the threat of the TikTok ban, there are growing expectations that more supportive policies could be rolled out to boost the technology sector, and that’s lifting the related shares.”

