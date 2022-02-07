(Bloomberg) -- Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai told a French media outlet that she never faced limitations on her movements after writing about an affair with a former top Communist Party official, comments made after she met with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

“I never disappeared. Everyone could see me,” Peng told French sports daily L’Equipe in an interview published on Sunday. “It’s just that many people, like my friends or people from the IOC messaged me, and it was simply impossible to answer so many messages.”

Peng had dinner with Bach and IOC member Kirsty Coventry over the weekend at the Olympic Club in Beijing, the group said in a statement on Monday. She told them she plans to travel to Europe after the Covid-19 pandemic, and accepted Bach’s offer to visit the IOC’s headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, the group said.

“We had dinner together on Saturday and we had a nice discussion and exchange,” Peng said, according to L’Equipe. “He asked me whether I am considering competing again, what my projects are, what I’m planning to do, and so on.”

Peng vanished from public view shortly after she posted a 1,500-character essay on social media in November alleging an affair with retired official Zhang Gaoli that has raised concerns she was coerced into sex. Concern for her safety and freedom of movement intensified when the post was removed and state-owned Chinese media published an email allegedly sent by Peng assuring everyone she was fine and allegations of sexual assault were not true.

The case came just months before Beijing was set to host the Winter Olympics and highlighted growing international concerns about China’s policies to smother political dissent in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, prompting a U.S.-led diplomatic boycott of the games. The IOC has been criticized for helping China’s damage-control effort to ensure a more successful games.

Peng Shuai Case Threatens China’s Goal of Protest-Free Olympics

The Women’s Tennis Association said in November it wanted a probe into Peng’s allegations and later announced it was suspending its tournaments in the world’s No. 2 economy.

Peng, who L’Equipe said was accompanied to the interview by a person the outlet identified as Chinese Olympic Committee chief of staff Wang Kan, said she erased her original social media post and did so “because I wanted to.”

She said there was a “huge misunderstanding” surrounding the essay and that she didn’t say anyone had sexually assaulted her.

“My lovelife problems, my personal life must not be mingled with sports and politics,” she said. “And sports must not be politicized because when that happens, most of the time it means turning one’s back on the Olympic spirit and it goes against the will of the sporting world and the athletes.”

The IOC said Peng plans to attend several events at the Winter Olympics in the coming days.

(Updates throughout with more details.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.