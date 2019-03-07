Chinese Trade Slumped in February on Trade War, Holiday Shutdown

(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports fell in February and imports also weakened due to the Chinese New Year shutdown and continued uncertainty from the trade war.

Exports dropped 20.7 percent in February while imports fell 5.2 percent, the customs administration said Friday. Economists forecast both exports and imports would shrink, although not by as much.

Key Insights

In addition to the Lunar New Year shutdown that happens each year, February was an uncertain period for Chinese exporters, with negotiations through the month on whether the U.S. would raise tariffs from March 1.

President Donald Trump eventually postponed the increase, but few details of a possible deal have been released. The future of trading relations between the world’s two largest economies is still unclear.

China lowered its goal for economic growth to a range of 6 to 6.5 percent for 2019 and announced a sweeping tax cut as policy makers gathered in the capital this week to detail plans for this year.

China’s trade surplus with the U.S. widened to 290 billion yuan in the first two months, up 3.9 percent from a year ago.

Get More

“It is fairer to look at the January and February data together, which posted a less than 5-percent drop with last year. That reflected the impact of the trade war and also a slowing global economy,” said Tommy Xie, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “China is set to have a difficult time on trade, because on the U.S. front, there is the trade war, and on the EU front, the economy is really weakening.”

(Adds chart, economist’s comment.)

--With assistance from Kevin Hamlin and Ailing Tan.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Miao Han in Beijing at mhan22@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeffrey Black at jblack25@bloomberg.net, James Mayger

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.