(Bloomberg) -- Chinese property tycoon Yang Huiyan is seeking to raise about $650 million by cutting her stake in Country Garden Services Holdings Co.

The billionaire’s investment vehicle is offering shares in Country Garden Services at a fixed price of HK$21.33 apiece, according to terms for the deal obtained by Bloomberg. The offer price represents a 10.9% discount to its closing price Friday in Hong Kong.

Yang is co-chairman of Country Garden Holdings Co., the Chinese developer founded by her father, and chairman of its property management spinoff Country Garden Services. The 41-year-old has an estimated net worth of $11.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

She’s seeking to take advantage of a rally in Country Garden Services over the past week. Shares of the company are still down 49% in Hong Kong trading this year, giving it a market value of HK$80.8 billion ($10.4 billion).

Yang’s holding company has agreed not to sell any further shares in Country Garden Services for 90 days after the transaction.

